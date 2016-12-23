Donald Trump Reportedly Goes Nuclear, Says 'Let It Be An Arms Race'

President-elect Donald Trump offered “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski a shocking explanation Friday for his alarming Thursday tweet on nuclear weapons. The United States must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 22, 2016 Brzezinski said that she asked Trump to explain his position on nuclear arms in an off-air conversation earlier that morning. Co-host Joe Scarborough called Trump’s response “not quite the clarification that we would expect.” According to Brzezinski, Trump said, “Let it be an arms race. We will outmatch them at every pass. And outlast them all.” Jason Miller, the incoming White House communications director, said in a statement Thursday that Trump’s controversial tweet was simply addressing “the need to improve and modernize our deterrent capability as a vital way to pursue peace through strength.” But Trump’s reckless comments have drawn concerns from several nuclear weapons experts. Kingston Reif, director of disarmament and threat reduction policy for the Arms Control Association, called Thursday’s tweet a “very bad sign.” “Even before these recent statements, the path we have been on is reckless and ill-advised and in need of a major course correction,” Reif told The Huffington Post on Thursday. “Pouring more gasoline on the fire is exactly the opposite of what is needed.” Related… Nuke Experts Say Trump's Tweet Is 'A Very Bad Sign' Donald Trump Conveniently Forgets The Time He Said More Countries Should Have Nukes

