Donald Trump Revenge Comments Will Crush Hopeful Democrats, 'Never Trump' Republicans

Donald Trump is set to take office on Jan. 20, 2017, and the close to 66 million Americans, who did not vote for him — almost 3 million more than those who did, according to CNN — are waiting to see what kind of president he will be. There is apprehension among Democrats as well as GOP “Never Trumpers” like Glenn Beck and Ben Shapiro, and a recently unearthed excerpt from the book Think Big — authored by Donald Trump himself — is playing into some of those fears. (Read more quotes on other topics at On the Issues.) Featured as one whole chapter of the book is a section entitled “Revenge.” While many self-made business persons would advise that the best revenge is living well, Donald Trump takes the opposite approach. .@OMAROSA told us it would be Trump’s “ultimate revenge” to become POTUS. #PresidentTrumpPBS airs tomorrow on @PBS: https://t.co/GNBhRaIYaZ pic.twitter.com/YqFQ4eckQ3 — FRONTLINE (@frontlinepbs) January 2, 2017 To give you an idea of what the chapter says without reproducing it here in its entirety, here are some of the key points. Again, these are in the words of Donald Trump himself from page 199 of the paperback edition. “When somebody screws you, screw them back in spades.” “Forgive good people, but never forgive someone who is bad.” “If you want to stop a bully, hit them right between the eyes. They will think twice about doing it again.” “Even some of the toughest top athletes are schmucks who let people steal from them and are afraid to get even.” “Always have a good reason to get even.” “Go for the jugular so that people watching will not want to mess with you.” “If someone knows they made a mistake and they apologize, forgive them and move on, but never trust them again.” In the chapter proper, Donald Trump shares an anecdote about an unnamed female colleague, whom he helped out on one occasion. When he later went to her for help on a project of his own and she turned him down, he talks about taking joy when the woman later faced hard times in business and the dissolution of her marriage. To share some insight about when Think Big was written, thus how old Donald Trump was at the time, it is worth noting that the book was originally published in 2007 by HarperCollins. The President-elect was born in 1946, so he was 61 at the time of publication, playing into the narrative that Donald Trump has not changed much from his controversial persona over the years. In 2005, at the age of 59, he bragged to Access Hollywood host Billy Bush about kissing women without their consent and grabbing them “by the p***y.” The video elicited a rare apology from the real estate mogul and soon-to-be Commander-in-Chief. Despite the explicit content of the tape, the evangelical community rallied around Donald Trump, condemning the comments but still voting for him overwhelmingly compared to Hillary Clinton — the belief being that the video was 11 years ago and that Donald Trump had changed and sincerely felt remorse. Given that acceptance, it is unlikely that the Donald Trump thoughts on revenge will shake his approval rating among that particular demographic. To be clear, however, the Bible takes an opposite approach to revenge, declaring that it is for God to avenge, not man. The Open Bible website has compiled a list of verses that go against the concept of revenge. One such example from the New Testament, Romans 12:19, reads, “Beloved, never avenge yourselves, but leave it to the wrath of God, for it is written, ‘Vengeance is mine, I will repay, says the Lord.’” Contrast that with this Donald Trump statement — “When someone attacks you publicly, always strike back” — and there is a divide between Trump and the Christian faith he embraced during the Presidential campaign. neo-nazi fascist Trump’s furiously in revenge mode against AM,his courage involves great volume of hate,most dangerous person ever in the WH pic.twitter.com/dQHPOaB2XV — Lorenzo Lopez-Mercad (@LorenzoLopezMer) January 1, 2017 What do you think, readers? Will Donald Trump govern differently, or will he stay true to his words on revenge and go after Democrats and Never Trump Republicans? Sound off in the comments section below. [Featured Image by Gage Skidmore/Flickr Creative Commons/Resized and Cropped/CC BY-SA 2.0]

