Donald Trump Says He Is Not A Fan Of "Golden Showers" How True Is His Germaphobe Claim?

Rumors of Donald Trump and his alleged scandalous activities in Russia have plagued him a few days prior to his Presidential inauguration. It was rumored that he is being blackmailed by the Russian government and that they have a video to prove it. According to a report by CNBC, the video shows Donald Trump with several women in a hotel room. Furthermore, the video also showed the women urinating on the bed. The 35-page document from anonymous sources also claims that the Russian government has been blackmailing Donald Trump over malicious, disgusting, and very much compromising information that they had gathered over the years. #MakeAmericaGreatAgain #TrumpTrain #USA A photo posted by Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump) on Jan 11, 2017 at 7:30pm PST Aside from the alleged golden showers that he has been taking, some serious allegations were actually thrown at Donald Trump. It mentioned that back in 2013, he was first approached by Russian officials. His lawyer had meetings with some Russian officials to discuss payoffs for having hacked into US email accounts to sway the election to his favor. While the news really sounded juicy, people seem to have focused greatly on possibly the most disgusting and salacious accusation thrown at Donald Trump—the golden showers. He was, however, quick to deny the allegations just a day after Buzzfeed released the unverified dossier. Donald Trump insisted that he does not like golden showers. In his recent interview at the Trump Tower in New York City he said. “Does anyone really believe that story? I’m also very much of a germophobe, by the way, believe me.” In a recent article by The Washington Post, Donald Trump’s germaphobe claim has been reviewed in further detail. It was mentioned that President-elect Trump is very much keen on avoiding microbes especially those that can be transferred through touch. The report also mentioned that Trump considers the act of shaking hands as barbaric and that he fears of catching the flu and all sorts of viruses from it. So with it begs to answer the question, “how true is Donald Trump’s germaphobe claim?” The “Intelligence” briefing on so-called “Russian hacking” was delayed until Friday, perhaps more time needed to build a case. Very strange! A photo posted by Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump) on Jan 3, 2017 at 5:43pm PST Michael Kyrios, a psychology professor and an expert on obsessive-compulsive disorder at the Australian National University in Canberra said in the report that most germaphobes tend to develop neutralizing habits which are usually prominent on public personalities. He said. “Quite often you will see people in the spotlight put their hands behind their backs, or in their pocket. Or refuse to shake hands altogether.” Donald Trump, who has been a long-time public personality has shown some of this neutralizing habits. The report mentioned how he would not press elevator buttons since it is often touched by a lot of people. It was also mentioned that back in 1997 he wrote in his book Art of the Comeback. “One of the curses of American society is the simple act of shaking hands, and the more successful and famous one becomes the worse this terrible custom seems to get, I happen to be a clean hands freak. I feel much better after I thoroughly wash my hands, which I do as much as possible.” It seems like his self-claimed germaphobia is not something he just said for the sake of denying the recent allegations thrown at him. Despite his many faults, flaws, and unsavory character traits, golden showers might not really be Donald Trump’s cup of tea and he has previous statements to back it up. Although this does not necessarily disprove Donald Trump’s alleged ties with Kremlin, it still puts the credibility of the whole Russian dossier affair into question. Only time will tell what Donald Trump will say to the American people regarding this whole matter when he gets inaugurated this week. [Featured Image by: Spencer Platt/Getty Images]

