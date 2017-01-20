Donald Trump Thanks Hillary Clinton On His Inauguration Day

President Donald Trump thanked his 2016 election opponent, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, at an inauguration luncheon on Friday. Within a few hours of taking the oath of office, Trump recognized Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, at a luncheon with Congressional leaders. “I was very honored, very, very honored, when I heard that President Bill Clinton and Secretary Hillary Clinton was (sic) coming today,” Trump said. “I’d like you to stand up.” President Trump thanks the Clintons: "I was very honored when I heard that President Bill Clinton and Secretary Clinton were coming today" pic.twitter.com/B4OLYb0RVu— POLITICO (@politico) January 20, 2017 Clinton received a standing ovation from the crowd before Trump went on to make more remarks about bipartisanship. “We’re going to have four great years hopefully of peace and prosperity, and we’ll be working very, very hard,” Trump said. “We’re all dealing together, we all want the same thing, we’re all good people, whether you’re Republican or Democrat, doesn’t make any difference. We’re going to get along,” Trump added. Clinton didn’t get such a warm reception from others. Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah), who has continued to push for an investigation into Clinton’s email server, said he’s “so pleased” Clinton wasn’t sworn in on Friday. So pleased she is not the President. I thanked her for her service and wished her luck. The investigation continues. A photo posted by Jason Chaffetz (@jasoninthehouse) on Jan 20, 2017 at 12:31pm PST