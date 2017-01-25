Donald Trump Voter Fraud Allegations: President Reportedly Claims 3-5 Million Immigrants Illegally Voted For Clinton

A recent tweet from President Donald Trump suggests that he wants an investigation into “voter fraud” allegations, claiming once again that Hillary Clinton won the popular vote because of illegal voting practices. More notably, reports suggest he believes up to 3 million to 5 million immigrants illegally voted for Clinton in last year’s elections. In November, the Inquisitr wrote about a series of tweets where Trump claimed to have won the Electoral College vote convincingly but also won the popular vote if purportedly illegal votes would not be counted. While Trump did not offer any hard, definitive proof to back up his voter fraud allegations, he did confidently state his case on social media. True the Vote’s Gregg Phillips tried to back the claims, saying that “more than two million illegals” voted on Election Day 2016. Clinton won the popular vote by close to three million ballots but lost the Electoral College vote to Trump. “In addition to winning the Electoral College in a landslide, I won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally,” Trump tweeted at that time. “It would have been much easier for me to win the so-called popular vote than the Electoral College in that I would only campaign in 3 or 4 states instead of the 15 states that I visited. I would have won even more easily and convincingly (but smaller states are forgotten)!” On Twitter, President Donald Trump says he will order an investigation into voter fraud. https://t.co/HH3MVDrvUo — The Associated Press (@AP) January 25, 2017 According to NBC News, Donald Trump’s new “voter fraud” tweet was posted on Wednesday despite repeated debunking of rumors that had suggested Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s popular vote win was driven by millions of “illegal votes.” As the president called for voting reforms to get underway in future elections, he tweeted that immigrants voters illegally registered in two states, and votes coming from dead people all contributed to the 2.8-million-ballot popular vote win for Clinton. I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017 even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time). Depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017 While Gregg Phillips previously claimed that 2 million people had voted illegally, the figures Trump had given at a bipartisan meeting with Congress on Monday were much higher, wrote NBC News. The report cites two unnamed sources who told NBC News that Trump had been making claims that votes from 3 to 5 million immigrants living in the U.S. illegally had given Clinton the popular vote victory. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said that Donald Trump is sure that there was massive voter fraud, and that there are statistics and studies available to back those claims up. “He’s stated that before, I think he has stated his concerns of voter fraud and people voting illegally during the campaign and continues to maintain that belief based on studies and evidence people have presented to him.” NBC News, however, noted that the figures Trump brought up at the meeting with Congress do not necessarily suggest widespread voter fraud, but rather invalid voter registrations and other non-fraudulent anomalies. One of the studies was conducted by Pew in 2012, and while it was found that millions of registrations were invalid due to the voters relocating or dying, study author David Becker said shortly after the 2016 elections that there was no proof of voter fraud to be found. The second study was conducted by Old Dominion University researchers and found that 14 percent of non-American citizens claimed they were registered to vote. But NBC News said that the study was “highly criticized,” partly due to the fact that only a few hundred respondents were interviewed for the purposes of the study. Old Dominion political scientist Jesse Richman added prior to the 2016 elections that Donald Trump’s team went overboard with their “voter fraud” claims and had blown his study’s findings out of proportion. He also pointed out some faults from the Democratic side of things, suggesting that the Hillary Clinton campaign wanted data that completely eliminated non-citizen participation from the equation. “There are many on the left side of that debate who have relentlessly sought to discredit our results and want to push the level of estimated non-citizen participation to zero. On the right there has been a tendency to misread our results as proof of massive voter fraud, which we don’t think they are. Our focus has been on the data, rather than the politics.” South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham. [Image by Alex Wong/Getty Images] According to the New York Times, Donald Trump’s latest voter fraud claims may not be well-received by House Republicans, who may be more concerned about Affordable Care Act alternatives, among other things, during their annual policy retreat. NBC News also quoted Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina), who had publicly expressed displeasure with the president’s repeated voter fraud allegations. “To continue to suggest that the 2016 election was conducted in a fashion that millions of people voted illegally undermines faith in our democracy,” he said. [Featured Image by Ron Sachs/Pool/Getty Images]