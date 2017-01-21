Elizabeth Warren: 'We Can Whimper, We Can Whine, Or We Can Fight Back'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) encouraged women on Saturday not to forget the sight of President Donald Trump taking the oath of office. “That sight is now burned into my eyes forever,” Warren said in Boston at a sister march to the Women’s March on Washington. “I hope that is true for you, because we will not forget,” she added. “We do not want to forget. We will use that vision to make sure that we fight harder, we fight tougher, and we fight more passionately than ever, not just for the people who Donald Trump supports, but for all of America.” Warren stood in solidarity with women during Trump’s inauguration on Friday, wearing a Planned Parenthood scarf to the event. At the Boston rally, Warren called out Trump for his harsh rhetoric toward women and minorities and promised to challenge him over the next four years. “We can whimper, we can whine, or we can fight back,” Warren said. “Me, I’m here to fight back. I’m here to fight back.” Related Coverage 19 Women On Why Repealing The ACA Could Hurt Women Lawmakers Show Solidarity With Women's March On Washington Ivanka Is Opting Out, But Women Are Marching In