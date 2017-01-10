FBI Director: No Evidence That Donald Trump Or RNC Were Successfully Hacked

WASHINGTON ― Russian intelligence services, accused of orchestrating a hacking campaign to undermine the U.S. presidential election, did not successfully collect information from President-elect Donald Trump or the Republican National Committee, FBI Director James Comey said Tuesday. While Russian hackers gained “limited penetration of old RNC” computer systems “that were no longer in use,” the FBI found no evidence that the Trump campaign or current RNC servers were hacked, Comey said. Comey’s assertion comes after several months of confusion about whether the hackers who stole and leaked thousands of emails from the Democratic National Committee also targeted its Republican counterpart and Trump, who was then the Republican presidential nominee. A declassified version of an intelligence community report released last week concluded that “Russia collected on some Republican-affiliated targets but did not conduct a comparable disclosure campaign.” It did not specifically address the RNC. According to the report, which was drafted by officials from the CIA, FBI and NSA, the goal of Moscow’s cyber operations was to help Trump and to denigrate his opponent, Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. Previous media reports quoted unnamed government officials who said that Russia also hacked the RNC. This is a developing story and will be updated.

