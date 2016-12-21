Fox News' Bill O'Reilly Talks About Abolishing The Electoral College

Bill O’Reilly began The O’Reilly Factor Tuesday evening talking about what has become a controversial topic since Donald Trump was elected president, despite Hillary Clinton winning the popular vote. “After Hillary Clinton won the popular vote, the left is demanding that the Electoral College system be scrapped, ” Bill said, adding that there is a “hidden reason” for this. O’Reilly explained that the state of California provided the winning popular vote margin. He noted that if the Electoral College were abolished, candidates could campaign in the largest states and cities in order to rack up enough votes. Bill O’Reilly calls foul play on Democrats trying to get rid of the Electoral College. [Image by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images] “That’s what the left wants because in the large urban areas and blue states, minorities [who overwhelmingly vote for Democrats] are substantial,” O’Reilly continued and added that if this happened, we would have targeted populations instead of a national election. Bill O’Reilly noted that newspapers such as the New York Times and the Los Angeles Times have editorialized getting rid of the Electoral college. “By overwhelming majorities, Americans would prefer to elect the president by direct popular vote, not filtered through the antiquated mechanism of the Electoral College. They understand, on a gut level, the basic fairness of awarding the nation’s highest office on the same basis as every other elected office — to the person who gets the most votes,” wrote the New York Times editorial board. The editorial was harshly criticized on Twitter. New York Times calls for end to electoral college–would they take that position if Trump won the popular vote & Hillary the electoral vote? — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) December 20, 2016 The failing liberal rag, The New York Times refers to the electoral college as a “living symbol of America’s… https://t.co/IKBg4CUfhL — Breaking Liberals (@BreakingLibs) December 21, 2016 Bill O’Reilly then said he believes this is all about race. He talked about the concept of “white privilege” and how the left sees it as an oppressive force that must be done away with. He believes that the left wants white working class voters to be marginalized. “Very few commentators will tell you that the heart of liberalism in America is based on race. It permeates almost every issue: that white men have set up a system of oppression and that system must be destroyed.” Bill O’Reilly believes Democrats are trying to divide people based on race. [Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images] O’Reilly added that if you look at the voting patterns, it is obvious that the Democrats are heavily reliant on the minority vote and female voters. He believes white men have largely abandoned the Democrats. He summarized his memo by saying that the left wants power taken away from the white establishment, and they want a profound change in the way America is operated. O’Reilly then had Fox News personality Juan Williams on to talk about the topic. Juan said that while there certainly is a racial element to the left wanting to change the electoral college, not everybody who wants the change is doing so because of race. Contributor Lisa Booth soon followed and indicated that she believes it’s all about power to the left. “They are looking at 2000, and they’re looking at this election and saying Al Gore would have been president — same with Hillary Clinton,” Booth pointed out, adding that the desire to change the system speaks to the arrogance of the left and the media, who want to overturn a system that has served this country well for over two centuries. What do you think of the proposed bid to overturn the Electoral College? Do you agree with Bill O’Reilly’s stance on the issue? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section. [Featured Image by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images]

