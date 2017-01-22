Gregg Popovich On Donald Trump: 'You Really Can’t Believe Anything That Comes Out Of His Mouth'

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich is no fan of Donald Trump. On Saturday, Popovich spoke out about the newly inaugurated president, saying, “you really can’t believe anything that comes out of his mouth.” It’s not often that sports coaches get political but Gregg Popovich is special and he’s been sharing his opinions about Donald Trump ever since he learned that the orange-hued celebrity businessman was elected to become the next President of the United States. Just after the election, Popovich commented that the thought of having Donald Trump as our president makes him sick to his stomach. Since then, the Spurs coach has continued commenting on the approval rating and the trustworthiness of Trump. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) “The march today was great,” Popovich commented. “The message is important. It could have been a whole lot of groups marching. Somebody said on TV, ‘What’s the message?’ The message is obvious. Our president comes in with the lowest rating of anybody whoever came into the office. There’s a majority of people out there, since Hillary won the popular vote, that don’t buy his act.” Gregg Popovich’s comments came before a much-hyped Saturday game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Cleveland Cavaliers. According to My San Antonio, Popovich was asked about the Women’s Marches being held around the country and the world on Saturday. His response was literally four minutes long. “I just wish he was more … had the ability to be mature enough to do something that really is inclusive, rather than just talking and saying, ‘I’m going to include everyone.’” Popovich continued. “He could talk to the groups that he disrespected and maligned during the primary and really make somebody believe it. But so far, you’ve gotten to the point where you really can’t believe anything that comes out of his mouth. You really can’t. All those thousands that were on the rooftops after 9/11? There were two. ‘We went to Hawaii and checked his birth certificate and my investigators couldn’t BELIEVE what they found.’ There wasn’t anything there. It’s over and over again.” (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) Popovich went on to talk about Donald Trump’s speech on Friday and the fact that the new POTUS was more concerned with the size of the crowd that showed up at the inauguration, a crowd that was much smaller than that of Barack Obama by a landslide no matter what Trump says, than he was about honoring the people standing behind him. The Spurs coach said that Trump’s concern over ratings and crowds concerns him because he doesn’t think Trump is showing the emotional maturity that someone his age and in his position should possess. “I hope he does a great job. But there’s a difference between respecting the office of the president and the person who occupies it. That respect has to be earned. It’s hard to be respectful of someone when we all have kids, and we’re watching him be misogynistic and xenophobic and racist and make fun of handicapped people.” Gregg Popovich went on to call out some of the television personalities who have been going to bat for Donald Trump, trying to cover up and deny many of the offensive things that the president has said and done. He called out Kellyanne Conway specifically, for recently denying that Donald Trump was making fun of that disabled reporter. He brought up how she argued that Trump wouldn’t have done that and something about knowing what is in his heart. The scary part in all of that, as Popovich pointed out, is that Donald Trump did mock the disabled reported, it was caught on camera with sound and video, there’s really no other explanation for what he could have been doing and yet Trump and his supporters still deny that he did it. As for the protests, though, even though the Women’s March on Cleveland was going on all around them while his San Antonio Spurs warmed up for the game later in the day, Gregg Popovich said he was happy to see the huge turnout for the marches all over the United States. “Although we all hope he does good things for our country, that we don’t get embarrassed by him and roll back liberties that have been worked for for so long in so many different areas.” [Featured Image by Christian Peterson/Getty Images]