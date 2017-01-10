Here's What Happened The Last Time Jeff Sessions Went Before The Senate For Confirmation

Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.) is set to appear before his Senate colleagues on Tuesday, as the Senate Judiciary Committee decides whether to confirm his nomination as President-elect Donald Trump’s attorney general. Sessions remains popular in his home state of Alabama, which he’s represented in the Senate since 1997. But more than a decade before Sessions was first elected, the Senate publicly skewered him during a confirmation hearing for a judgeship appointment to U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Alabama. Among claims from senators and witnesses called to testify: Sessions had called a black attorney “boy,” suggested a white lawyer working for black clients was a race traitor, and referred to the NAACP, the National Council of Churches and the ACLU as “un-American” and “Communist-inspired” organizations ― which Sessions admitted. The senators ultimately didn’t vote on Sessions, and his nomination was withdrawn. If Sessions fares better on Tuesday, the committee will likely vote to send his nomination to the Senate floor. If a majority of senators support his confirmation, he will become the next U.S. attorney general. Video above produced by JM Rieger.

