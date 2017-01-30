Here's Why Twitter Is Raging Against Steve Bannon

The internet (including a top foreign policy official) isn’t happy that Steve Bannon was promoted to a role on the National Security Council on Saturday. The hashtag #StopPresidentBannon began trending on Twitter and blew up over the weekend as thousands rallied to protest President Donald Trump’s chief strategist. Bannon’s new position, one that exists to advise the president on national security and foreign affairs, downgraded the roles of the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the director of national intelligence. They will only attend the council when considering issues in “their direct areas of responsibilities.” Bannon, the former executive chairman of Breitbart News, which airs white nationalist viewpoints, made his name leading a site that peddles racist and misogynist conspiracy theories. This notion was only reinforced on Friday after Trump’s controversial executive order to refuse refugees and visitors from seven Muslim-majority countries entry to the U.S. Here’s what Twitter had to say: #StopPresidentBannon . When you make A White Nationalist your closest advisor and keep giving him power, we know where you stand.— Michael Scipioni (@MAScipioni) January 29, 2017 What the world needs is more compassion #StopPresidentBannon pic.twitter.com/Y2wYyw9iSb— banksy (@thereaIbanksy) January 29, 2017 We know who's really in charge. Trump is an illegitimate president who's also letting a Nazi run the country.#StopPresidentBannon— blackpridebrownlove (@KaylinWinters2) January 29, 2017 So @realDonaldTrump doesn't appear you are calling the shots, eh? We all knew you weren't capable. #stoppresidentbannon— Alix Bowman (@alixgbowman) January 29, 2017 Bannon now outranks person responsible overseeing all our intelligence agencies, our Director of National Intelligence. #StopPresidentBannon— Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) January 29, 2017 Big Boy. #PresidentBannon pic.twitter.com/bR06v4TJeD— Pia Guerra (@PiaGuerra) January 30, 2017 Bannon is an irrational lunatic & a white supremacist & he's now writing our laws. We pay these guys. They work for us. #StopPresidentBannon— billy eichner (@billyeichner) January 29, 2017 This aren't pictures of another country. This is Detroit. Remember that democrats chose refugees over you.#StopPresidentBannon pic.twitter.com/hHuSNDUeiJ— Scott Presler VA (@ScottPresler) January 29, 2017 We're only just getting started and the crowd is overflowing in front of the White House. No #MuslimBan #NoBanNoWall #StopPresidentBannon pic.twitter.com/4h9bIQFPIx— Nicole Ghio (@nicoleghio) January 29, 2017 The guy pulling Trump's strings once praised Satan, Darth Vadar & Dick Cheney.

Now he's acting like all three.

#StopPresidentBannon— Adam McKay (@GhostPanther) January 29, 2017 Twitter this morning be like…

#StopPresidentBannon pic.twitter.com/7NKdIQ6Xat— LivingBlue (@LivingBlueinRed) January 29, 2017 A white nationalist in jeans who told the media to shut up is running our country…

Let that sink in.

#StopPresidentBannon— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) January 29, 2017 No Bannon the media isn't your enemy. Your enemy is the truth. Your enemy is accountability. Your enemy is free thought#StopPresidentBannon pic.twitter.com/K0PSoNQArb— Jonathan Riley (@JonRiley7) January 30, 2017 Honest question: Why isn't Bannon holding the pen in the photos of the executive orders being signed? #StopPresidentBannon— Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) January 29, 2017 How long until we are hiding people in our attics? #stoppresidentbannon— Party Momster (@fullwoodpdx) January 29, 2017 For breakfast, how about a nice round of #StopPresidentBannon

Because it's the truth, he's our Prez. And we need Trump to know we know.— Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) January 29, 2017 For more #StopPresidentBannon tweets, click here.