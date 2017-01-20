Hillary Clinton Attends Donald Trump's Inauguration 'To Honor Our Democracy'

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton attended the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump on Friday after spending several weeks away from the public eye. The former first lady, who won the popular vote over Trump, tweeted that she was attending the event “to honor our democracy & its enduring values.” I'm here today to honor our democracy & its enduring values. I will never stop believing in our country & its future. #Inauguration— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 20, 2017 Mike Segar / Reuters Pool via Getty Images Drew Angerer via Getty Images Alex Wong via Getty Images