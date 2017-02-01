Hillary Clinton To Deliver Wellesley College's 2017 Commencement Address

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will return to her alma mater, Wellesley College, to deliver the school’s 2017 commencement speech this spring, Wellesley’s student newspaper reports. The former first lady and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee graduated from the women’s liberal arts college in 1969. As a student there, she served as head of the Young Republicans Club and president of the College Government Association. This year’s event will be Clinton’s third time addressing the school’s graduating class. Nearly 50 years ago, Clinton became the first Wellesley student to speak during the school’s commencement ceremony. In June, the Massachusetts college released audio excerpts of that historic 1969 address. Clinton also spoke at Wellesley’s 1992 commencement.