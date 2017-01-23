Hillary Clinton Tweets Support For Women's March From A Distance

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton said Sunday that the Women’s March on Washington that took place this weekend was “awe-inspiring” and encouraged participants to continue their fight. Clinton affirmed her support for the marchers on Twitter, saying the event had “brought joy.” She also tweeted gratitude to the marchers on Saturday and invoked her presidential campaign slogan, “Stronger Together.” Scrolling through images of the #womensmarch is awe-inspiring. Hope it brought joy to others as it did to me.https://t.co/29oaMvk3hU— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 23, 2017 .@MichaelNutter got a lot of great points into 140 characters here. We have to keep the momentum. https://t.co/Bd66lBPMEs— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 23, 2017 Clinton herself did not attend one of the marches taking place around the world. Saturday’s event in the nation’s capital and its so-called “sister marches,” which were planned in protest of President Donald Trump’s administration and his history of misogyny, brought together millions of people, according to early counts. Organizers estimate about 500,000 people marched in Washington alone. Clinton, who defeated Trump in the popular vote, has kept a low profile since the election, but attended Trump’s inauguration on Friday. Attendance numbers for Saturday’s march greatly outpaced those for the inauguration ceremony.