IHOP's Anti-Hillary Clinton Retweet Makes Customers Blow Their Stack

IHOP has been griddled by customers who took umbrage with an anti-Hillary Clinton retweet that appeared on the pancake chain’s Twitter account over the weekend. The message wished a good morning to everyone ― except those who dispute that the Democratic nominee for president ran a “major garbage campaign,” several outlets noted. Whoever is tweeting for @IHOP today should start getting his resume in order. pic.twitter.com/aPzla2slZh— Darren List (@DarrenList) January 15, 2017 On Sunday, IHOP said its account had been hacked, but some customers thought the restaurant was just buttering them up. .@IHOP Was it really a hack? Or did whoever runs your account just RT Pooja? It seems odd to hack IHOP just to RT @poojaslays— Pinko.Snob (@pinko_snob) January 15, 2017 @IHOP i used to eat at your restaurant two times per day. now i will be eating there 0 times per day. don't lie to your followers about this— rats, so many rats (@sexualjumanji) January 15, 2017 @IHOP well that sucks I was about to take the family to IHOP for that Retweet. Now we'll have to eat at the hacker's house.— микологии человек (@mycotechnologst) January 15, 2017 @IHOP funny way of saying your social media person forgot to switch to their personal account but whatever holmes— Aishwarya SSRI (@mycoolaugustine) January 15, 2017 @IHOP pic.twitter.com/E0Du8yw2eC— Ambien Queen (@xbeautyxtruthx) January 15, 2017 In a statement to the media, IHOP said: “At the core of the IHOP brand is a desire to bring people together and a commitment to creating a warm and welcoming environment for guests and fans everywhere, both in our restaurants and online. After a thorough investigation, we have confirmed that the IHOP Twitter account was hacked this morning. The retweeted post in question was immediately removed, and we have taken the necessary steps to ensure the security and integrity of our social media accounts. We appreciate our fans bringing this to our attention and recognizing that this is not normal content shared by IHOP.”

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx