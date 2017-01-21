It Sure Looks Like More People Showed Up For The Women's March Than Inauguration

Photos from President Donald Trump’s inauguration Friday appear to show a much smaller crowd than the one at the Women’s March on Washington Saturday. Trump said his inauguration would have “an unbelievable, perhaps record-setting turnout.” Photo comparisons of the crowds that turned out for Trump and former President Barack Obama clearly show that Trump didn’t set a record. (Obama was estimated to have almost 2 million people at his 2009 inauguration.) Reuters Staff / Reuters A combination of photos taken at the National Mall shows the crowds attending the inauguration ceremonies to swear in President Donald Trump at 12:01pm (L) on Jan. 20, 2017, and President Barack Obama (R) on Jan. 20, 2009, in Washington. CNN compared photos taken at 12:15 p.m. on the National Mall on Friday and Saturday, showing a definite disparity in crowd size: Photos taken at 12:15 p.m. ET each day show Trump's inauguration crowd vs. the #WomensMarch https://t.co/syj3kEAr2t pic.twitter.com/OG61rjQdqd— CNN (@CNN) January 21, 2017 Another video posted at around 2:30 p.m. Saturday showed the size of the crowd on the National Mall: Thanks to everyone in this video at The @womensmarch in DC & other cities throughout our country and the world!! #GetInvolved #DontGiveUp pic.twitter.com/kZGY3a6VDx— swah-rey (@swahrey) January 21, 2017 Since the National Park Service is barred from spending money to count crowds, we’ll never get an official tally of the crowd at either event. Women’s March organizers upped their crowd estimate from 200,000 to 500,000 after D.C.’s metro system became bogged down with attendees Saturday morning. They also altered the march’s route due to the size of the crowds. Metro Ridership as of 11am: 275k. For comparison, that's more than 8x a normal Sat & even busier than most weekdays. #wmata #womensmarch— Metro (@wmata) January 21, 2017