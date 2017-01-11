Ivanka Trump Severs Business Ties To Follow Trump To Washington, D.C., Husband Jared Kushner Is Named Senior Adviser To Trump

Ivanka Trump has stepped down from her role as executive vice president of development and acquisitions at the Trump Organization after 11 years with the company. Ivanka will also be resigning from her job as the head of her fashion brand to comply with ethics laws, according to Vanity Fair. Also, Ivanka will sell all of her common stock and will be limited to fixed payments on certain projects that are related to the family business. The resignations were executed so Ivanka does not benefit from the company’s profits. Ivanka Trump has stepped down from her role as executive vice president of development & acquisitions at the Trump Organization. [Image by Spencer Platt/Getty Images] Meanwhile, Ivanka’s husband, Jared Kushner, has officially accepted a position in Donald Trump’s administration. The newly named senior adviser is also stepping down from his publishing, real estate, and venture capital enterprises, according to New York Magazine. Kushner will resign as chief executive of Kushner Companies and as publisher of the New York Observer. According to Us Weekly, Jared also plans to sell some of his holdings, including a property at 666 Fifth Avenue and Thrive Capital, the venture capital firm that his brother Joshua founded. Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump have cut ties with their businesses. [Image by John Parra/Getty Images] Jared Kushner’s attorney confirmed in a statement to Vanity Fair on Monday, January 9, that the soon-to-be first daughter and her husband will move to Washington, D.C. Kushner, 35, will forgo his salary while serving in the Trump administration. Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump will move into $5.5 million home in Washington, D.C. [Image by Riccardo Savi/Getty Images] The president-elect’s wife, Melania Trump, is planning to spend the majority of her time in New York City with their 10-year-old son, Barron. Therefore, the decision of Ivanka to step down from her businesses only fuels rumors that she will be performing many of the duties which are usually designated to the first lady, according to People. If Ivanka chose to take on the responsibilities of a first lady, she would be the one hosting state dinners and meetings with foreign dignitaries. However, it was reported earlier this week that Ivanka would not accept a position in the White House. The Trump-Kushner Family Moves To Washington, D.C. Ivanka and Jared shared three small children, Arabella, 5; Joseph, 3; and Theodore, who will be turning 1 in March. Another hint that Jared and Ivanka would be taking on big roles in the White House is that the family of five is preparing to move into a $5.5 million home in D.C.’s Kalorama neighborhood. Whether the couple bought the home or are renting remains unclear. The home was sold before the holiday season to an unknown buyer, according to the Daily Mail. An Inside Tour of Ivanka Trump’s New Home in Washington, DC https://t.co/dceCRq1i9o — Dean Donovan (@deansdelaware) January 10, 2017 Ivanka and Jared will be two blocks away from the residence Barack and Michelle Obama will be moving into next week. The Obamas will be living in D.C. so that their youngest daughter, Sasha, can finish high school. Trump made it clear how proud he was to have his son-in-law as his right-hand man in the White House, according to the Daily Mail. “Jared has been a tremendous asset and trusted adviser throughout the campaign and transition and I am proud to have him in a key leadership role in my administration.” In an interview with Fox News Sunday last month, Trump made it known that he wanted his daughter to be involved in his administration. Trump said she and her husband were in fact “two very talented people.” “I would love to be able to have them involved… If you look at Ivanka – she’s so strongly, as you know, into the women’s issues and childcare… Nobody could do better than her.” A lawyer for Jared confirmed that both the husband and wife had taken the necessary steps to avoid any potential conflicts of interest. “Mr. Kushner is committed to complying with federal ethics laws and we have been consulting with the Office of Government Ethics regarding the steps he would take.” Ivanka Trump Under Fire For Promoting $10,000 Bracelet In 2007 Ivanka Trump launched a fine jewelry brand under her name. The jewelry brand exploded into the Ivanka Trump clothing brand. Just recently, Ivanka had come under fire for pushing her jewelry on CBS’ 60 Minutes. In 2016, Ivanka appeared alongside her family to discuss the presidential election and her role in her father’s transition team. During the November 13 episode, Ivanka’s team promptly began promoting the $10,800 piece of jewelry that Ivanka wore from her line, according to Us Weekly. Ivanka Trump, daughter of President-elect Donald Trump, wearing a $10,000 bracelet from her fashion line. [Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images] Eric Lipton, a reporter from the New York Times, managed to capture a screengrab of the tweet before it was deleted. “Ivanka Trump wearing her favorite bangle from the Metropolis Collection on ’60 Minutes.’” @sinderbrand @smencimer the press release I got said $10,800! pic.twitter.com/E6eQDjOJEj — Amanda Hess (@amandahess) November 15, 2016 A photo of the flawless 18-karat-yellow gold bracelet that was studded with 0.78 carats of eye-catching diamonds was included inside of the alert. The president of the brand, Abigail Klem, said in a statement that the promotion of the gold and diamond bracelet was a mistake made by a marketing employee, according to ABC News. “This notification was sent by a well-intentioned marketing employee at one of our companies who was following customary protocol, and who, like many of us, is still making adjustments post-election… We are proactively discussing new policies and procedures with all of our partners going forward.” To prevent cross-branding mistakes in the future, the company revealed that they are in the process of separating all social media accounts to make a distinct separation between Ivanka the public figure and Ivanka Trump the brand. The mother-of-three authored her second book titled Women Who Work, which will be published this March. According to Vanity Fair, the book is said to promote “a mercantile feminist lifestyle brand” which is designed to modernize the stereotypical image of “working women.” [Featured Image by Mark Makela/Getty Images]

