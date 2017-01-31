Jenna Bush Hager Shares George W. Bush's 'Islam Is Peace' Speech From 2001

Jenna Bush Hager wants to remind Americans to “teach acceptance and love.” After a week of large-scale protests and massive pushback from government officials ― partially sparked by President Donald Trump’s executive order that targeted Muslims and refugees ― Hager tweeted out a sweet message on Tuesday morning. Sharing an excerpt from a speech by her father, former President George W. Bush, Hager implored Americans to accept all religions. "This is not the America I know…" just a reminder this am to teach acceptance and love to our kids for all races, all religions.. pic.twitter.com/32XohAGMv7— Jenna Bush Hager (@JennaBushHager) January 31, 2017 Her father delivered the “Islam Is Peace” speech on Sept. 17, 2001, at the Islamic Center of Washington, D.C., just six days after one of the largest terrorist attacks on American soil. The full speech reads as follows: Thank you all very much for your hospitality. We’ve just had a ― wide-ranging discussions on the matter at hand. Like the good folks standing with me, the American people were appalled and outraged at last Tuesday’s attacks. And so were Muslims all across the world. Both Americans and Muslim friends and citizens, tax-paying citizens, and Muslims in nations were just appalled and could not believe what we saw on our TV screens. These acts of violence against innocents violate the fundamental tenets of the Islamic faith. And it’s important for my fellow Americans to understand that. The English translation is not as eloquent as the original Arabic, but let me quote from the Koran, itself: In the long run, evil in the extreme will be the end of those who do evil. For that they rejected the signs of Allah and held them up to ridicule. The face of terror is not the true faith of Islam. That’s not what Islam is all about. Islam is peace. These terrorists don’t represent peace. They represent evil and war. When we think of Islam we think of a faith that brings comfort to a billion people around the world. Billions of people find comfort and solace and peace. And that’s made brothers and sisters out of every race ― out of every race. America counts millions of Muslims amongst our citizens, and Muslims make an incredibly valuable contribution to our country. Muslims are doctors, lawyers, law professors, members of the military, entrepreneurs, shopkeepers, moms and dads. And they need to be treated with respect. In our anger and emotion, our fellow Americans must treat each other with respect. Women who cover their heads in this country must feel comfortable going outside their homes. Moms who wear cover must be not intimidated in America. That’s not the America I know. That’s not the America I value. I’ve been told that some fear to leave; some don’t want to go shopping for their families; some don’t want to go about their ordinary daily routines because, by wearing cover, they’re afraid they’ll be intimidated. That should not and that will not stand in America. Those who feel like they can intimidate our fellow citizens to take out their anger don’t represent the best of America, they represent the worst of humankind, and they should be ashamed of that kind of behavior. This is a great country. It’s a great country because we share the same values of respect and dignity and human worth. And it is my honor to be meeting with leaders who feel just the same way I do. They’re outraged, they’re sad. They love America just as much as I do. I want to thank you all for giving me a chance to come by. And may God bless us all. You can also watch the speech below: