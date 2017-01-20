Jimmy Carter Gives Donald Trump This Very Simple Advice

Former President Jimmy Carter has some simple advice for incoming President Donald Trump. “Just do a good job, tell the truth,” he said when asked how to avoid being a one-term president. As Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, returned to Washington, D.C., on Thursday to attend the inauguration, TMZ caught up with the pair. With his usual jubilant smile, the 39th president also gave outgoing President Barack Obama some advice. “He can come down and check out the Carter Center … I would be glad to have him,” Carter said. The Carter Center, located in Atlanta, focuses on a number of initiatives, including advancing human rights. Carter served only one term in the White House but went on to become a prolific humanitarian after leaving office in 1981. During his flight from Georgia to Washington, Carter shook hands with passengers on the plane. Jimmy Carter is on his way to DC for inauguration. A tipster just sent a pic of his flight from ATL. Says he shook hands w/ everyone. #gapol pic.twitter.com/sweVu4Upgy— Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) January 19, 2017 Check out the clip above. Carter also talks about peanut butter. How will Trump’s first 100 days impact you? Sign up for our weekly newsletter to find out.