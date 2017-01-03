Joe Biden Didn't Hold Back During His Final Swearing-In Ceremony

January 3, 2017

Vice President Joe Biden completed one of his final duties in office by swearing in newly elected and re-elected members of the Senate on Tuesday. Biden, of course, delivered signature antics and banter during the ceremony. From kissing the wife of Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on the lips to showing how to take a proper selfie, watching the vice president swear in members of the 115th Congress made us realize how much we’re going to miss him. Watch the best moments above.

