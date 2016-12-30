Joe Walsh Claims He Knows Why President Obama ‘Hates Israel’

Controversial ex-Congressman Joe Walsh says he has a simple explanation for why President Obama allegedly “hates Israel” as Walsh assesses the current foreign policy situation. Walsh (not the Eagles guitarist), who is now a radio talk show host, weighed in the aftermath of the Obama administration’s decision to abstain from — rather than veto — a United Nations Security Council resolution that condemns Israeli settlements on the West Bank and in East Jerusalem as illegal. The U.S. abstention allowed the resolution to pass by a vote of 14-0, which occurred on Chanukah eve. Various lawmakers on both sides of the aisle in Congress have leveled criticism at Obama for this change in diplomatic posture so late in his second term as has high-profile Obama supporter Alan Dershowitz, the former Harvard Law School professor. “Effectively, it denies Jewish claims to historical and religious sites that have been holy to, and inhabited by, Jews for millennia,” Breitbart News asserted about the resolution. Secretary of State John Kerry subsequently delivered a speech in attempt to justify the abstention from U.N. Security Council Resolution 2334 that also didn’t sit well with supporters of the Jewish state. President-elect Trump has encouraged Israel to stay strong and that things will be different at the U.N. once he is sworn into office. Against this backdrop, as part of a series of tweets yesterday (see below), longtime Obama foe Joe Walsh claimed that “For the past week, everybody has been asking again why Obama hates Israel. The answer is simple really: I think Obama is Muslim.” Walsh, who has found himself in hot water for other inflammatory comments from time to time, added the unsubstantiated allegation that other talk show hosts, federal lawmakers, and Fox News personalities also share that same belief but won’t admit it publicly. For the past week, everybody has been asking again why Obama hates Israel. The answer is simple really: I think Obama is Muslim. /1 — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) December 29, 2016 A Republican and Tea Party favorite, Walsh served one term in the House of Representatives representing the 8th Congressional district in Illinois from 2011 to 2013. In part undermined by a series of self-inflicted controversies, Walsh lost his re-election bid to Democrat Tammy Duckworth by a margin of 55 percent to 45 percent in the redrawn district. Duckworth used the House seat as a stepping stone to the U.S. Senate. “Walsh has been a fiery political figure who has seized the headlines often with his controversial tweets and statements,” The Blaze noted. I’ve been saying that for awhile now. It makes the GOP uneasy when I say he’s a Muslim. It makes my radio stations uneasy when I say it. /2 — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) December 29, 2016 “Walsh’s tweets echo one charge of the birther movement, which sees the president as a foreigner and perhaps a Muslim in disguise. President-elect Trump also fanned the flames of the popular conspiracy theory, becoming one of the movement’s leading voices during the run-up to the 2012 election. Trump has since said he doesn’t believe that. Obama says he is a Christian and openly celebrates Christian holidays and attends church.” the Washington Examiner explained, adding that “Walsh has a history of making controversial statements about Muslims.” [Image by Carolyn Kaster/AP Images] A year ago, Walsh cut an intense video daring U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch to arrest him for anti-Muslim rhetoric following the San Bernardino mass shooting, after Lynch expressed concern over possible backlash against those of the Islamic faith. I say it because I believe it. Look, I know there are many other radio talk show hosts, many other members of Congress… /3 — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) December 29, 2016 …many other Fox News personalities who privately believe Obama is Muslim but are afraid to say it publicly in fear of losing ratings. /4 — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) December 29, 2016 For better or worse, I’m not afraid to say it publicly. I think Obama is Muslim. I think in his head and in his heart he has always been. /5 — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) December 29, 2016 And I think it explains Obama’s hatred toward Israel and explains his weakening of America these past 8 years. It’s not complicated. /x — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) December 29, 2016 Earlier this month, Joe Walsh somewhat uncharacteristically criticized Donald Trump, for whom he voted, for “acting like a third grader” after doubting CIA reports that Russia interfered in the election and called upon the President-elect and Congress for launch a bipartisan investigation (which apparently is going to happen). “I think he’s acting like a third-grader” @WalshFreedom says he doubts #Trump “fully gets it” re: Russian hacking https://t.co/WT0MuDH0GT — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) December 12, 2016 In late October, Walsh stirred things up on social media by tweeting that he would be grabbing “my musket” if Trump lost the election. Walsh claimed that he was using the terminology metaphorically for protests/civil disobedience. Back in July, Joe Walsh deleted a tweet following the Dallas police shooting that some social media users interpreted as a threat to President Obama and Black Lives Matter. The ex-Congressman denied that he was calling for violence. [Featured Image by Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Images]

