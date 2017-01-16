John Lewis Pays Tribute To Martin Luther King Jr.

Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) paid tribute to civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday. Lewis, himself a well-known civil rights leader, said in a series of tweets that King “was like a big brother.” Lewis detailed all the nonviolent ways King encouraged people to fight against injustice. “Our nation has at times created & enforced unjust laws,” Lewis said. “It is up to people of conscience to expose such injustice through nonviolent means.” Lewis’ tweets made no mention of President-elect Donald Trump, who angered many over the weekend for criticizing the congressman as “all talk, talk, talk – no action or results.” Trump’s comments were a response to Lewis’ criticism that Trump is not a “legitimate” president. See Lewis’ tweets on King below: Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was my friend, my mentor; he was like a big brother.— John Lewis (@repjohnlewis) January 16, 2017 Dr. King taught us to recognize the dignity and worth of every human being. He was the moral compass of our nation. #IHaveADream— John Lewis (@repjohnlewis) January 16, 2017 He marched for us. #goodtrouble pic.twitter.com/ulzC3CBAeh— John Lewis (@repjohnlewis) January 16, 2017 He protested for us. #goodtrouble pic.twitter.com/DDkjh7USxD— John Lewis (@repjohnlewis) January 16, 2017 He went to jail for us. #goodtrouble pic.twitter.com/saHB1WsfbV— John Lewis (@repjohnlewis) January 16, 2017 He gave his life for us. pic.twitter.com/tKtk0fvY6J— John Lewis (@repjohnlewis) January 16, 2017 We honor Dr. King’s legacy through service to our community and adherence to the philosophy & discipline of nonviolence #MLKDay #goodtrouble pic.twitter.com/URVlDGT2Yq— John Lewis (@repjohnlewis) January 16, 2017 Our nation has at times created & enforced unjust laws. It is up to people of conscience to expose such injustice through nonviolent means.— John Lewis (@repjohnlewis) January 16, 2017 Related… John Lewis Wouldn’t Invite Trump To Visit Selma With Him Lawmakers Are Not Happy That Donald Trump Attacked John Lewis Rep. John Lewis: Trump Is Not A 'Legitimate President'

