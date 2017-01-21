Kamala Harris: 'A Good-Paying Job Is A Woman's Issue'

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) spoke to the crowd Saturday at the Women’s March on Washington, emphasizing that issues like the economy, climate change and national security are women’s issues. “We all know the truth: If you are a woman trying to raise a family, you know that a good-paying job is a woman’s issue,” she said. Harris was one of several senators who spoke at the rally. Even more lawmakers showed up to march or showed their solidarity with the demonstrators. “We know that it is right for this nation to prioritize women’s issues,” Harris said. Watch the video above. Related… Read Live Updates On The Women's March On Washington Why These People Of Faith Are Marching For Women This Weekend Beyoncé Stands Up In Support Of The Women’s March