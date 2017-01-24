Kellyanne Conway Says She's Getting Secret Service Protection After Receiving Threats

Kellyanne Conway said she is now under Secret Service protection. President Donald Trump’s adviser told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Monday that she had received suspicious packages at her home. She blamed the threats on negative press coverage of the new administration. “Because of what the press is doing now to me, I have Secret Service protection,” said Conway. “We have packages delivered to my house with white substances. That is a shame.” Watch the interview here: .@KellyannePolls says false report about Martin Luther King Jr. bust shows "presumptive negativity" from media. #Hannity pic.twitter.com/Q8uZ57UzKn— Fox News (@FoxNews) January 24, 2017 Conway was discussing a reporter’s erroneous tweet about Trump removing the bust of civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. from the Oval Office when she made the claim. According to The Hill, it’s not unusual for senior advisers to the president to obtain Secret Service details. Both David Axelrod and Valerie Jarret received protection when President Barack Obama was in office. Related Coverage Kellyanne Conway Says She 'Didn't See The Point' Of The Women's March Celebrities respond to Kellyanne Conway's 'Alternative Facts' Comment Rachel Maddow: Kellyanne Conway Is 'A Puppet With No Hand'