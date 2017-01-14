Lawmakers Are Not Happy That Donald Trump Attacked John Lewis

A slew of lawmakers rushed to criticize President-elect Donald Trump after he criticized Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) in a series of tweets Saturday morning. After Lewis said he doesn’t think Trump is a “legitimate president,” Trump went after him, tweeting that the civil rights leader is “All talk, talk, talk ― no action or results.” Lewis organized a series of sit-ins, protests and events to help raise awareness for voting rights in the 1960s. At one point, he suffered a fractured skull after being beaten by police following the Selma march. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) tweeted that Lewis could not be silenced: Ahead of #MLKday2017, let us remember that many have tried to silence @repjohnlewis over the years. All have failed.— Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) January 14, 2017 Rep. Yvette Clarke (D-N.Y.) called the president-elect “cowardly”: Cowardly @realDonaldTrump isn't fit to polish hero @repjohnlewis's boots.— Yvette D. Clarke (@RepYvetteClarke) January 14, 2017 Former Vermont Gov. Howard Dean (D) called Trump a “complete fraud.” The only complete fraud is the author of this tweet. https://t.co/kjowLdjfWO— Howard Dean (@GovHowardDean) January 14, 2017 Others who tweeted in defense of Lewis include Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) and 2016 Independent presidential candidate Evan McMullin.

