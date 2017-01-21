Lawmakers Show Solidarity With Women's March On Washington

Several lawmakers turned out for the Women’s March on Washington Saturday. Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) and Patty Murray (D-Wash.) showed up to support the estimated half a million women in the nation’s capital. We’re standing with you, @WomensMarchSea, all the way in the other Washington! #SeaYouAtTheMarch #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/i3I0D337eh— Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) January 21, 2017 Some members of Congress shared the personal reasons why they marched, including Reps. Diana DeGette (D-Co.) and Barbara Lee (D-Calif.), who marched with women from their districts. Rep. Jose Serrano (D-N.Y.) marched with his sister, and Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard, the first Mexican-American congresswoman, said she marched for “all women.” Others sent messages of solidarity to the marchers, including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Congratulations to the women marching today. We must go forward to ensure full reproductive justice for all women. #WomensMarch— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) January 21, 2017 Kevin Donahue, Washington D.C.’s deputy mayor for public safety and justice, said organizers of the march estimated half a million people turned out for the event. Crowds also turned out to protest in other places around the world, including London, New York, Chicago and Antarctica.