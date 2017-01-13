Looking For Anti-Trump Protests? Here Are Dozens To Choose From.

A man who bragged about sexually assaulting women, mocked a reporter with a disability and invited a foreign adversary to hack the U.S. government will be sworn in next Friday as the 45th president of the United States. And while it’s a fact that President-elect Donald Trump will be the next leader of the free world ― the first one to refuse to release his taxes since 1976, by the way ― you certainly don’t have to like it. You can voice your concern at one of the hundreds of demonstrations planned across the country and around the world in the days surrounding the inauguration. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), along with congressional Democrats and health care activists, plans to lead dozens of rallies nationwide in an initiative called Our First Stand: Save Our Health Care. Most of the events are scheduled for this weekend, a few days before the inauguration. Hundreds of poets are expected to gather on the steps of their local city halls on Sunday, Jan. 15, during the nationwide Poets Protest Against Trump. Filmmaker and activist Michael Moore tweeted last month in support of the #DisruptJ20 Inauguration Day rallies planned around Washington, D.C., and Baltimore. The events are led by “a collective of experience activists” who call themselves the DC Welcoming Committee, according to the #DisruptJ20 website, which also lists numerous protests beyond the Beltway. And, of course, the Women’s March on Washington and its more than 280 sister marches are expected to be the main event on Saturday, Jan. 21. Nearly 600,000 people ― of all gender identities ― are expected to flood the streets of major cities across the world on Trump’s first full day in office. For even more events, take a look at the listings below. Be sure to check which events have been issued permits, and know that your participation in non-permitted demonstrations could result in arrest. And if those events are a no-go, you can always participate in the national general strike by refusing to work, shop or go to school on Inauguration Day. However you plan to resist, stay safe ― and open-minded. Remember to listen to and respect one another. Now go forth and protest. Note: This is not a comprehensive list of events. This article will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates. Arizona Phoenix Friday, Jan. 20 Trump Inauguration Protest 6 a.m. at Carnegie Library Park California Los Angeles Saturday, Jan. 14 #NoFascistUSA 12 p.m. at Los Angeles City Hall Friday, Jan. 20 United Against Hate 11 a.m. at Olympic and Figueroa Palo Alto Friday, Jan. 20 #NotOurPresident 5 p.m. at El Camino Real and Embarcadero Road Sacramento Friday, Jan. 20 Not My President 2 p.m. at California State Capitol San Diego Friday, Jan. 20 Unite and Resits #J20 10:30 a.m. at San Diego State College and Chicano Park Protest Trump 12 p.m. at Park Boulevard and President’s Way Lawn San Francisco Friday, Jan. 20 Bridge Together Golden Gate 10 a.m. at the Golden Gate Bridge Fight Racism, Defend Immigrants, San Francisco 5 p.m. at UN Plaza Colorado Denver Friday, Jan. 20 Make a Change Millennial Festival 1:30 p.m. at Denver Capitol Building Florida Miami Friday, Jan. 20 Inauguration Day Protest 6 p.m. Bayfront Park Amphitheater Orlando Friday, Jan. 20 Inauguration Day Protest 6 p.m. Lake Eola Park Georgia Athens Friday, Jan. 20 Inauguration Night Bash for Local Abortion Access 8 p.m. at Cine Athena Atlanta Saturday, Jan. 21 Atlanta March for Social Justice and Women 1 p.m. at the Center for Civil and Human Rights Hawaii Honolulu Friday, Jan. 20 Hawaii-J20 4 p.m. Waikiki Gateway Park Illinois Chicago Sunday, Jan. 15 Earth2Trump Roadshow of Resistance Rally, Chicago 6 p.m. at Segundo Ruiz Belvis Cultural Center Friday, Jan. 20 Chicago Trump Tower March 5 p.m. at Trump International Hotel and Tower Chicago Pete Marovich/Bloomberg via Getty Images Protesters hold signs while demonstrating during a rally against U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., Nov. 15, 2016. Louisiana New Orleans Friday, Jan. 20 NOLAJ20 3 p.m. at Duncan Park in City Hall Plaza Maine Portland Thursday, Jan. 19 No Fascist USA 2 p.m. at Monument Park Massachusetts Boston Friday, Jan. 20 Resist Trump: Occupy Inauguration Boston! 6 p.m. at Boston Common’s Parkman Bandstand Minnesota Minneapolis Friday, Jan. 20 Strike Against Trump and Poverty Wages 5:30 a.m. at 1530 New Brighton Blvd. Resist Against Trump’s Agenda 2 p.m. at Lake Street and Nicollet Ave. S Missouri Kansas City Friday, Jan. 20 Kansas City Trump Inauguration Protest 2 p.m. at Union Station Nevada Las Vegas Thursday, Jan. 19 Anti-Trump Inauguration Eve March 4 p.m. at Trump International Hotel Las Vegas New York New York City Saturday, Jan. 14 Queens United Against Trump Rally 1 p.m. at Jamaica Colosseum Mall Sunday, Jan. 15 Truth. Resistance. Opposition. March on Trump Tower 11:30 a.m. at 5th Avenue and 59th Street TrumpCare Makes Us Sick! 12:30 p.m. at Trump International Hotel and Tower NYC Writers Resist: Louder Together for Free Expression 2 p.m. at the New York Public Library Monday, Jan. 16 Bay Ridge March Against Hate 1 p.m. at Islamic Society of Bay Ridge Wednesday, Jan. 18 Obama Farewell & Call To Action 7 p.m. at Theater for the New City Thursday, Jan. 19 What A Joke: A Stand Up Benefit For The ACLU 8 p.m. at The Stand Friday, Jan. 20 Resist Trump: Student Walk Out and Rally 5 p.m. in Foley Square, student walkouts throughout the day Anti-Inauguration Ball 7 p.m. at DiMenna Center for Classical Music What A Joke: A Stand Up Benefit For The ACLU 8 p.m. at Annoyance Theater The Anti-Inauguration 8 p.m. at the Lincoln Theatre The UNaugural Ball 9 p.m. at the Bowery Hotel Saturday, Jan. 21 What A Joke: A Stand Up Benefit For The ACLU 7:30 p.m. at Rough Trade Ohio Cleveland Saturday, Jan. 14 Anti-Trump Protest 5 p.m. at Cleveland Public Square Oregon Portland Saturday, Jan. 21 United Front Against the Trump Agenda 10 a.m. at Shemanski Park Pennsylvania Philadelphia Friday, Jan. 20 Resist Trump! 3 p.m. at Thomas Paine Plaza Tennessee Nashville Friday, Jan. 20 Silent Inauguration 12 p.m. at Centennial Park Band Shell Texas Austin Friday, Jan. 20 One Resistance, Austin 5 p.m. at Auditorium Shores Saturday, Jan. 21 Boundless Across Borders 12 p.m. at Armijo Par Dallas Friday, Jan. 20 #J20 Anti-Trump March 3 p.m. at Lake Cliff Park Saturday, Jan. 21 Women’s Rally and Mega Phone Bank 10 a.m. at CWA Local 6215 Virginia Fredericksburg Sunday, Jan. 15 Silent Inauguration 12 p.m. at Hurkamp Park Washington Seattle Friday, Jan. 20 Resist Trump: Occupy Inauguration 5 p.m. at Westlake Park Washington, D.C. Saturday, Jan. 14 Black Is Back Self-Determination Rally 12 p.m. at Howard University Blackburn Center Events Sunday, Jan. 15 We Shall Not Be Moved March 9 a.m. at National Sylvan Theater Thursday, Jan. 19 Non-Violent Protest 2 p.m. at Franklin Square Park (through Sunday, Jan. 22) Peace Ball With CODEPINK 8 p.m. at National Museum of African American History and Culture Friday, Jan. 20 #NotMyPresident 12 a.m. at the U.S. Capitol Building #InaugurateTheResistance 7 a.m. at Freedom Plaza March on the Inauguration 10 a.m. Malcolm X Park Rally for Humanity 10 a.m. at Martin Luther King National Memorial Saturday, Jan. 21 Petition To End Politics Of Division 10 a.m. at World War II Memorial Wisconsin Milwaukee Friday, Jan. 20 March to Kick Off 100 Days of Resistance 5 p.m. at Red Arrow Park JEWEL SAMAD via Getty Images A protester gestures near the Trump Tower in New York City, where President-elect Donald Trump is holding meetings, on Nov. 14, 2016. 