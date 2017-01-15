Mark Hamill Is Back As Trump The Joker, Reading Streep Tweets

The “Trumpster” is back! “Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill has again nailed his Twitterverse-pleasing new vocation: reading Donald Trump’s creepy tweets in the sinister voice of the Joker from the animated Batman series. Hamill has been the voice of the Caped Crusader’s archenemy on the series for decades. After a viral reading earlier this month of Trump’s losers-taunting New Year’s Day message, Hamill has tackled the president-elect’s tweets lashing “over-rated” three-time Oscar-winning actress Meryl Streep — who powerfully blasted Trump at the Golden Globes. “Am I the only one man enough to confront this #OverratedFunkyLoser without resorting to an ad hominem assault?” Hamill tweeted Saturday as he unveiled his latest dark descent into the character of the Trumpster. Am I the ONLY one man enough to confront this #OverratedFlunkyLoser without resorting to an ad hominem assault? https://t.co/ac2j2KGryn pic.twitter.com/iH1XnPgOzm— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 14, 2017 Hamill’s first Trumpster act apparently was inspired by comedy writer Matt Oswalt, who observed that the president-elect’s New Year’s Eve tweet sounded like something the Joker might say “before releasing a swarm of killer bees into Gotham.” Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don't know what to do. Love!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2016 The Trumpster quote #1#ANewJeersToast https://t.co/qZQEGU18r6— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 8, 2017 Hamill called that first “NewJeersToast” Trumpster “quote #1.” The latest is labeled, “Return of The Trumpster.” More, please. Related Coverage The Joker Reading A Trump Tweet Is Terrifying. Thanks, Mark Hamill! Mark Hamill (And His Beard) Just Gave Us The Best 'Star Wars' Spoiler Mark Hamill Reveals Luke Might Be Gay In 'Star Wars' Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill & Harrison Ford Reunited At The 'Star Wars' Comic-Con Panel A Stormtrooper On Hollywood Blvd Was Actually Mark Hamill

