Michelle, Sunny & Bo Obama Take One Last Walk Through The White House

First lady Michelle Obama has taken “one last walk” through the White House. Obama posted a short video to her Twitter account on Wednesday showing her wandering through “the People’s House” with her family’s two dogs, Bo and Sunny. Taking it in on one last walk through the People's House. pic.twitter.com/uaAn6j8Ygy— The First Lady (@FLOTUS) January 18, 2017 Obama posted a photo with the two pups on Tuesday, thanking people for wishing her a happy birthday. Thank you for the birthday wishes and for the greatest gift of all: the opportunity to serve as your First Lady. –mo pic.twitter.com/erjZA6WUXz— The First Lady (@FLOTUS) January 18, 2017 The Obamas will leave Washington, D.C. Friday after President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration and travel to Palm Springs. Upon returning to D.C., the Obamas will live in the Kalorama neighborhood.