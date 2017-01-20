Mike Pence Takes Oath Of Office As Country's Next Vice President

WASHINGTON ― Mike Pence took the oath of office Friday to become the next vice president of the United States. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas administered the 35-word oath at 11:53 a.m. “Congratulations, Mr. Vice President,” the justice said, shaking Pence’s hand. The 57-year old former governor of Indiana was an early supporter of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), but later threw his support behind Trump. A influential voice among conservative evangelicals, Pence helped Donald Trump on his path to the White House.