Monica Crowley Book No Longer For Sale So She Can 'Source' Material

Usually when a book is published and sold globally, it’s been well-sourced and revised many times. But Monica Crowley’s 2012 book may have missed a few steps, Andrew Kaczynski of CNN KFile suggested in a tweet Tuesday. BREAKING: @HarperCollins tells me Monic Crowley's book is being taken down until revisions can be made. Story coming… pic.twitter.com/YAdmt5ZDEj— andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) January 10, 2017 Crowley’s book, What The (Bleep) Just Happened, has come under fire recently, accused by CNN KFile of nearly “50 examples of plagiarism from numerous sources, including the copying with minor changes of news articles, other columnists, think tanks, and Wikipedia.” That’s not good for any author, but the conservative pundit faces greater scrutiny because President-elect Donald Trump has picked her to serve as senior director of strategic communications for the National Security Council. HarperCollins is taking Crowley’s book down until adjustments can be made, CNN reports. The publisher told the news outlet: “The book, which has reached the end of its natural sales cycle, will no longer be offered for purchase until such time as the author has the opportunity to source and revise the material.” Crowley has also been accused of plagiarizing parts of her 2000 Ph.D. dissertation called “Clearer Than Truth: Determining and Preserving Grand Strategy: The Evolution of American Policy Toward the People’s Republic of China Under Truman and Nixon,” according to reports from Politico and CNN. Politico wrote that “in some instances, Crowley footnoted her source but did not identify with quotation marks the text she was copying directly. In other instances, she copied text or heavily paraphrased with no attribution at all.” But Trump’s team has defended Crowley, saying in a statement to CNN that “any attempt to discredit Monica is nothing more than a politically motivated attack that seeks to distract from the real issues facing this country.” HuffPost has reached out to HarperCollins for more information and will update this piece accordingly.

