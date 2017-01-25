Nancy Pelosi Describes Donald Trump's Vote Fraud Claims As Strange, Sad

WASHINGTON ― House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) piled onto President Donald Trump’s false claims of voter fraud Wednesday, saying she feels sad for a man who is so insecure over losing the popular vote that he has to make “strange” claims. Trump told Pelosi and other lawmakers at a White House meeting earlier this week that he actually won the popular vote because 3 million to 5 million “illegals” voted for Hillary Clinton. Clinton won the popular vote by 2.9 million votes. “There is no evidence to support what the president has said, and I think we made that really clear to him,” Pelosi told reporters on Capitol Hill. Trump called earlier Wednesday for an investigation into his unfounded allegations. Pelosi said she found the entire episode strange. “For a person who is a newly elected president of the United Sates to be so insecure as to declare ― he is now the president, he’s ensconced in the White House, and he is saying ‘I won the popular vote, 3 million to 5 million Americans voted illegally in our country’ ― to suggest and undermine the integrity of our voting system is really strange,” Pelosi said. “On top of it, he wants to investigate something that can clearly be proven to be false,” she said, noting that he does not want to investigate the intelligence community’s assessment that Russia interfered in the election. Investigations into the Russia connections are ongoing, even if Trump isn’t interested in them. “I frankly feel very sad about the president making this claim,” Pelosi said. “I felt sorry for him. I even prayed for him. But then I prayed for the United States of America.” To put an exclamation point on their dismissal of Trump’s unsupported claim, Democrats on Wednesday sent a letter to all the attorneys general across the nation asking them to please tell Congress about any cases they have of suspected voter fraud. Pelosi also raised a point that may be hard for the Trump administration to argue against. “When Jill Stein was making her case about voter irregularities… following the election, the lawyers for Donald Trump testified that there was no voter fraud to justify her request for a recount,” Pelosi said. “So, that’s kind of where that is.” Do you work in a federal agency? Email us at scoops@huffingtonpost.com and let us know what you’re seeing and hearing. To email us on an encrypted channel, write to huffpostscoops@protonmail.com. It is only secure, however, if you are using secure email on your end. Set up a protonmail.com account ― it’s free and quick to do. It’s not secure to do so on your work computer.