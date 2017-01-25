Nebraska Lawmaker Resigns After Offensive Women's March Tweet, Cybersex On State Computer

A Nebraska legislator who shared a tweet that suggested women’s march protesters were not attractive enough to be sexually assaulted announced Wednesday that he is resigning, effective Monday. He previously had been fined for having cybersex on a state computer. Nebraska state Sen. Bill Kintner (R) held a press conference Wednesday morning, shortly before the legislature was set to discuss whether to kick him out. Kintner retweeted a photo of women at Saturday’s march, who were holding up signs with phrases such as “Not this pussy!” ― referring to President Donald Trump’s infamous comments about sexually assaulting women. The post he retweeted had the text, “Ladies, I think you’re safe.” Read more sexist responses from male politicians to the women’s marches here. “I want to thank those conservative interests, organizations and friends who have shared my mission and passion for limited government, lower taxes and greater individual liberties,” Kintner said Wednesday morning. He did not apologize for his retweet. “To paraphrase Richard Nixon, you won’t have Bill Kintner to kick around anymore,” he added. Kintner has been under fire ― including from his fellow Republicans ― since August, when he was fined for having cybersex on a state computer. He masturbated and exchanged sexually explicit messages with a woman in what turned out to be an online extortion scam. Kintner eventually reported it to the police. Want more updates from Amanda Terkel? Sign up for her newsletter, Piping Hot Truth, here.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx