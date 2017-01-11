No One Is Sadder About Barack Obama Leaving Office Than These Pets

President Barack Obama’s farewell address was for the dogs― literally! Emotions ran high during the president’s powerful speech, delivered Tuesday night to supporters in Chicago. But as devastated as people were to watch Obama leave office, their pets might have been even sadder. Even our cat is going to miss Obama pic.twitter.com/UKrj3oBCJo— Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) January 11, 2017 Our poor cat, he really doesn't want Obama to go pic.twitter.com/Zapy3XNRPZ— Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) January 11, 2017 My dog is watching Obama's Farewell Speech. He's just as sad as I am. #FarewellObama pic.twitter.com/PXe6ZV3Vno— Coach (@_j2323) January 11, 2017 Even our cat is begging Obama not to leave pic.twitter.com/02OcAOtock— April Brown (@AprilBrown33) January 11, 2017 Even my dog is depressed the Obama era is at an end. I'm ugly crying into her fur right now. Goodnight all. Heaven help us☹️ #ObamaFarewell pic.twitter.com/uVt1FJOLyx— Shawna Loves TURИ❤ (@1happynerd) January 11, 2017 There’s no word on how Obama’s beloved dogs Bo and Sunny are handling the transition. Tuesday’s address was viewed as a powerful defense of American democracy. In the speech, Obama urged the country to stand together in the face of ignorance and fear. “Our Constitution is a remarkable, beautiful gift,” he said. “But it’s really just a piece of parchment. It has no power on its own. We, the people, give it power – with our participation, and the choices we make. Whether or not we stand up for our freedoms. Whether or not we respect and enforce the rule of law. America is no fragile thing. But the gains of our long journey to freedom are not assured.” Read his whole speech here.

