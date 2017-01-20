NYC Anti-Trump Rally Draws Thousands Hours Before His Presidential Inauguration

Thousands of people joined New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and filmmaker Michael Moore at the Trump International Hotel and Tower in New York City on Thursday evening to voice their concerns over President-elect Donald Trump on the eve of his inauguration. Hayley Miller / The Huffington Post Protestors show their opposition to Donald Trump. Queens resident Fiza Deen, who said her father marched with Martin Luther King Jr. during the civil rights movement, made her way down Broadway with her 7-year-old daughter, Chloe, carrying a sign that read “No! Stop Trump/Pence.” Queens resident Fiza Deen and her 7-year-old daughter Chloe joined the #WeStandUnited rally to speak out against Trump. pic.twitter.com/kYMhMnxjJd— Hayley Miller (@hayleymiller01) January 19, 2017 “I feel like it’s important to speak out for what you believe in,” Deen told HuffPost on Thursday. “I don’t believe he is a legitimate president, and I think he needs to go.” “I am worried,” she said about how the Trump administration could affect her daughter. “Racism has become blatant. It’s become crazy. I don’t know what’s going to happen when she gets older.” The “We Stand United” rally near Central Park was organized by environmental advocacy group Greenpeace and liberal activist organization MoveOn, as well as several local nonprofits. Actors Robert De Niro, Alec Baldwin, Mark Ruffalo and a number of other high-profile figures turned out, along with activists and families. Organizers said on the event’s Facebook page that they wanted “to stand united and send a message to President-elect Trump and Congress that New York will protect the rights of people and the environment.” Moore announced the event on Twitter last week: Mark Ruffalo, Alec Baldwin & myself will be holding a massive rally in NYC in front of Trump International Hotel this Thursday, 6pm! Come!— Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 14, 2017 De Blasio pledged his attendance in a series of tweets Monday: This is New York. Nothing about who we are changed on Election Day. Let's get to work. January 19th. Columbus Circle. Be there.— Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) January 16, 2017 Join me on 1/19 at Columbus Circle to remind our next president of his hometown's values & continue the work of solving America's problems. pic.twitter.com/7O3j2oLvsP— Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) January 17, 2017 “As the mayor has said repeatedly since the election, we will work together where we can, but he will remain a steadfast and outspoken advocate in the face of policies that threaten the well-being of our city,” a spokeswoman for De Blasio said Tuesday in a statement to The Huffington Post. The Democratic mayor spoke at the rally along with other high-profile activists. They stressed the importance of fighting for progressive policies on health care, immigration and the environment. “This is only the beginning,” De Blasio told the throng of protestors camped outside Trump International Hotel. “We don’t fear the future. We think the future is bright if the people’s voices are heard. We will fight this together.” “Donald Trump is from this city,” actress and Brooklyn native Rosie Perez told the crowd. “He is a New Yorker, and yet he has spread a message across this country that is the opposite of who we are as New Yorkers.” The massive crowd could be heard chanting “The whole world is watching!” as she spoke. Thousands here at Trump Hotel, crowds had to be rerouted blocks away, this is as close as I could get. pic.twitter.com/7Cv0atJuk1— RODNEY HOWARD (@rodneyondrums) January 19, 2017 Civil rights activist Al Sharpton and actresses Cynthia Nixon, Sally Field and Shailene Woodley also attended. “We Americans, we New Yorkers, we patriots will stand united for our rights and the rights of our fellow citizens,” De Niro told the crowd. Justin Krebs, a campaign director at MoveOn.org, called the rally’s location outside Trump’s 52-story luxury hotel a “lightning bolt of symbolism.” He told HuffPost that he hopes the demonstration inspires New Yorkers to hold their local and state representatives accountable if they don’t stand up to Trump’s proposed policies on the environment, immigration and health care. Thousands have gathered at the #WeStandUnited rally outside Trump Int'l Hotel and Tower in NYC. pic.twitter.com/iMKWlu5qIK— Hayley Miller (@hayleymiller01) January 19, 2017 “[This rally] is an assertion that we are going to be united,” Krebs said, noting the “remarkable surge of energy” among Americans to speak out since the election. “There’s something here that is so authentic and inspiring.” Trump, who has repeatedly lashed out against Baldwin for his unforgiving impression of him on “Saturday Night Live,” has been uncharacteristically silent about the event. The rally comes before hundreds of anti-Trump worldwide marches planned around Inauguration Day. Nearly 1.5 million people are expected to participate in the Women’s March on Washington and its more than 600 worldwide sister marches on Saturday. Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges also attended the event. She told HuffPost on Thursday that Trump has “attacked our values” by targeting groups such as immigrants, Muslims, people with disabilities and the LGBTQ community. “My hope for this rally is that people begin to think of what our proactive agenda is for the next four years,” Hodges said. “I think organizing is one of the key things people need to do. Social media is very powerful, but it can't be the only tool in your toolbox." Trump will take office with one of the lowest approval ratings of any incoming president in modern history ― a fact he refuted Tuesday on Twitter, claiming the polls were "wrong" and "rigged." The same people who did the phony election polls, and were so wrong, are now doing approval rating polls. They are rigged just like before.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2017 Trump is right about one thing, though: People are expected to pour into Washington this weekend. If the "We Stand United" rally is an indication, a large number of them won't be there to sing his praises. Sebastian Murdock contributed reporting. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.