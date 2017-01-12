Obama Awards Biden With Presidential Medal Of Freedom In Surprise White House Tribute

WASHINGTON ― President Barack Obama on Thursday awarded Vice President Joe Biden the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, during a surprise event at the White House paying tribute to him. Moving Biden to tears, Obama hailed Biden as “the best vice president America has ever had” and “a lion of American history.” When concluding his remarks, he surprised Biden by announcing the honor, a medal of freedom with distinction. Pres. Obama awards Presidential Medal of Freedom with Distinction "to my brother," VP Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/YxgFjUVdm1— This Week (@ThisWeekABC) January 12, 2017 Biden, already teary during the tribute, began crying when the award was announced. “I had no inkling,” Biden said, taking the podium after Obama awarded him the medal. Obama honored Biden’s lifetime of public service, including his decades in the Senate and eight years as president, from the Violence Against Women Act, diplomacy, his “cancer moonshot,” and “It’s On Us” campaign to combat sexual assault on college campuses. Obama’s tribute built on remarks he made during his Tuesday farewell address, when he called Biden his “brother.” “To Joe Biden, the scrappy kid from Scranton who became Delaware’s favorite son: You were the first choice I made as a nominee, and the best,” Obama said in Chicago on Tuesday. “Not just because you have been a great vice president, but because in the bargain, I gained a brother.” This is a developing story.. Check back for updates.

