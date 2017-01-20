Obama Gives Final Remarks Before Departing D.C.

Former President Barack Obama gave his final remarks to former staffers and supporters Friday at the Andrews Air Force Base before departing Washington. Obama credited the success of his two terms as president to the people who supported him along the way. “This has never been about us. It has always been about you,” Obama said, noting that “our democracy is not the buildings, not the monuments” but about people “willing to do the work.” Obama again called his time as president “the privilege of my life.” Obama also joked that this wasn’t his first goodbye. “Michelle and I, we’ve really been milking this goodbye thing,” he said. The former president and his family are spending their first week outside the White House in Palm Springs.