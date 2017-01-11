Obama Says His Proudest Accomplishment Is Still Being A Dad

For all he’s accomplished in his life, President Barack Obama said on Tuesday that he’s still most proud to be a dad. “Malia and Sasha, under the strangest of circumstances, you have become two amazing young women, smart and beautiful, but more importantly, kind and thoughtful and full of passion,” Obama said in his farewell address in Chicago. “You wore the burden of years in the spotlight so easily. Of all that I’ve done in my life, I’m most proud to be your dad.” Obama’s daughters were just 10 and 7 years old when he became president. He has often spoken of his pride in both his daughters throughout his presidency, and hasn’t been afraid to share the dating advice he’s given them. Obama also teared up as he praised first lady Michelle Obama on Tuesday, who has become a political force in her own right. “Michelle ― for the past 25 years, you’ve been not only my wife and mother of my children, but my best friend. You took on a role you didn’t ask for and made it your own with grace and grit and style and good humor,” he said. “You made the White House a place that belongs to everybody. And a new generation sets its sights higher because it has you as a role model. You’ve made me proud. You’ve made the country proud.”

