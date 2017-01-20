On Trump's Inauguration Day, Lawmakers Encourage Americans To Take Action

As the inaugural festivities kicked off for President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence, lawmakers encouraged Americans to take action. President Barack Obama asked his followers on Twitter to share what matters most to them, saying he “won’t stop” working. I'm still asking you to believe – not in my ability to bring about change, but in yours. I believe in change because I believe in you.— President Obama (@POTUS) January 20, 2017 Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) posted a video to his Facebook page acknowledging that Friday is a “tough day” for many Americans, including himself. “Our response has got to be not to throw up our hands in despair, not to give up, but in fact to fight back as effectively and as vigorously as we can,” Sanders said. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) suggested political action could help calm any “anxiety or fear or sadness” people feel about the new president. Nothing is inevitable. Nothing is impossible. There is no anxiety or fear or sadness u feel today that cannot be cured by political action.— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 20, 2017 Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.) said a “determination to fight” is “needed.” 2 things needed today in DC, along with a determination to fight for what I believe are American values. pic.twitter.com/j55ra9cVZs— Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) January 20, 2017 Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) called on people to be “louder than ever” about several issues. We must not remain silent in a time that requires us to be louder than ever → louder about civil rights, women’s rights & immigration.— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 20, 2017 In a Facebook post, Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) told people to “never stop struggling.” Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) and Rep. Chellie Pingree (D-Maine) also called for people to take action. Protests are taking place around Washington, D.C. on Friday, and the Women’s March on Washington will take place less than 24 hours later. Solidarity marches will also be held across the country on Saturday. How will Trump’s first 100 days impact you? Sign up for our weekly newsletter to find out.