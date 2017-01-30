Pat Tillman's Widow Slams Trump On Muslim Ban: This Is Not What He Died For

Pat Tillman’s widow is speaking out against President Donald Trump’s executive order banning people from seven nations with large Muslim populations from entering the United States and halting the country’s refugee program. “This is not the country he dreamed of, not what he served for and not what he died for,” Marie Tillman wrote on Facebook on Saturday night. Her husband left a lucrative pro football career after the Sept. 11 terror attacks to join the military. Tillman became a U.S. Army Ranger and died in combat in 2004 during a friendly fire incident in Afghanistan. Gene Lower via Getty Images Marie Tillman wrote: “In 2002 my husband enlisted in the US Army, he stood up to serve because he believed in the principles on which our country was founded and, recognizing it wasn’t perfect, was passionate about what it could be. Today I am deeply saddened by the news of the executive order banning immigration.” Since his death, Tillman has been operating a scholarship program in her late husband’s name for military veterans and their spouses. Tillman wrote that she was encouraged to read posts on social media from the Tillman Scholars who were “poised and ready to fight.” “I am proud of them and proud to stand with them,” she wrote. “We’ve got this.”