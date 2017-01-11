Penthouse Offers $1 Million For Compromising Trump Tapes

Penthouse magazine has offered up a major payday for anyone who can produce a supposed compromising video of President-elect Donald Trump that was alluded to in a series of memos written by a former British spy. ATTENTION:

We are offering up to $1-million for exclusive rights to the FSB tapes of Donald Trump's #goldenshowers— Penthouse (@Penthouse) January 11, 2017 The soft-core porn magazine promised up to $1 million for a video that was allegedly recorded by Russian intelligence agencies when Trump was in Moscow. There is no evidence to suggest such a video actually exists. CNN first reported on Tuesday that both Trump and President Barack Obama had been briefed by top intelligence officials about claims that Russian spies had “compromising personal and financial information” about the president-elect. The claims, which BuzzFeed published in full, came from a dossier compiled by the former spy ― but dozens of journalists criticized BuzzFeed’s decision to publicize them, as they had already been reported before, contain obvious errors and have not been independently verified. As The Huffington Post’s Nick Baumann notes, “there’s still no compelling public evidence that the claims are true.” Penthouse, however, hopes someone will come forward with proof of one of the most salacious claims in the briefs ― the allegation that Trump employed “a number of prostitutes to perform a ‘golden showers’ (urination) show in front of him” during a trip to Russia. The report says the alleged incident occurred in a hotel known to be under surveillance by Russian intelligence “with microphones and concealed cameras in all the main rooms to record anything they wanted.” Trump denounced the report on Twitter late Tuesday, calling it “fake news” and a “total political witch hunt.” He later linked to a harsh critique of BuzzFeed published on LifeZette, a website known for its own reliance on fake news. FAKE NEWS – A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

