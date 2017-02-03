Poll: Trump Moving Too Fast For Nearly Half Voters; Marla Maples' Memoir Quashed

Nearly half of all of American voters think new President Donald Trump is moving too fast in enacting a series of sweeping executive actions that have changed the course of the country. A Gallup poll conducted over the last two days of January found that 47 percent of respondents are convinced the newly installed Republican president moved too swiftly in enacting a ban on travelers from seven majority Muslim countries and in his dogged pursuit to have a border wall constructed along the Mexican divider. The resistance to Trump’s approach is more than two times greater than that incurred by President Obama at the same time during his first term, when only 22 percent of voters in the same poll thought he was moving too quickly. More specifically, the poll found that 55 percent of voters disapprove of the temporary ban imposed on the seven Muslim countries and 58 percent are opposed to the suspension of the Syrian refugee program. After making the construction of the border one of the main tenements of his campaign platform and moving during his first few weeks in office to begin planning, designing and constructing it, pollsters found 60 percent of voters now disapprove of its erection. Trump’s pledge has sparked even more controversy given his insistence that he will force the Mexican government to pay for its construction. President Donald Trump attends a meeting with Senate and House legislators, in the Roosevelt Room at the White House, February 2, 2017 in Washington, DC. [Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]. Overall, the poll found just 43 percent of voters approve of the job Trump has done over his first few weeks in the Oval Office, while 52 percent of the poll of 1,018 respondents disapprove. In addition, a poll commissioned by left-leaning Public Policy Polling found 40 percent of voters now favor impeaching Trump after just weeks in office. Researchers also found 52 percent of all respondents would prefer the return of Trump’s two-term predecessor, Barack Obama. “Usually a newly elected president is at the peak of their popularity and enjoying their honeymoon after taking office,” PPP President Dean Debnam said in a statement. “But Donald Trump’s making history once again with a sizeable share of voters already wanting to impeach him, and a majority of voters wishing they could have Barack Obama back.” Overall, the two-day poll of 725 registered voters found 52 percent of participants view the new president unfavorably, compared to 45 percent who see him in a positive light. The poll had a margin of error of 3.6 percent. Meanwhile, the New York Post is reporting a memoir former Trump mistress and ex-wife Marla Maples planned to publish was inexplicably shut down around election time. Set to be published by Judith Regan, sources contend the “It’s About Time” entitled project was sunk by many problems, none of them looming larger than Trump’s lack of cooperation. Sources add the powers-that-be finally pulled the plug on the project after Trump refused to sign off on its approval. Marla Maples, ex-wife of Donld Trump, (R) speaks with Dalila, the wife of Druzwe Sheikh Abu-Ruchon Hussein, during the spirtual childrens event [Image by Heidi Levine/Pool/Getty Images]. Still another source claims the project was doomed after it was determined Maples couldn’t be as forthcoming as publishers would have liked based on the terms of an agreement she signed at the time she and Trump ended their relationship. Word is the initial agreement called for Maples to share details of the affair she had with Trump in 1989, their six-year marriage and the subsequent birth of their daughter, Tiffany. The project marked at least the second time Maples has attempted to pen a tell-all about her time with Trump, only to be stymied. HarperCollins previously commissioned the proposed novel “All That Glitters Is Not Gold” in 2001, but the tome never made it to store bookshelves. Reps for both the new president and Maples have thus far not commented. [Featured Image by Win McNaamee/Getty Images]