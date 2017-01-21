President Trump Adviser Newt Gingrich Thinks He Should Fire All Federal Employees Who Voted Clinton

Newly sworn-in president Donald Trump is being advised by longtime confidante Newt Gingrich to fire all federal employees who voted for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. Salon reports the plan is part of empowered Republicans overall push to purge thousands of jobs from the payrolls of the federal government at a savings of as much as $10.5 trillion over the next decade. In all, the government could be hit with budget cuts of as much as 10 percent and the federal workforce could be slashed by up to 20 percent over that same period. The plan is said to be the blueprint of the ultra-conservative Republican think tank Heritage Foundation, which has long been on record with its preference for doing away with nearly all of the government’s discretionary spending. In Gingrich’s mind, there’s really only one approach to take when faced with such a critical undertaking. “All those bureaucrats overwhelmingly voted for Clinton,” he said, while admitting the prospect of mass firings could lead to sabotage and a lack of cooperation from workers toward new, incoming cabinet bosses. “There won’t be any real cooperation until we change federal law so we can fire them,” he added. Currently, African-Americans account for roughly one in five of all government employees, a ratio that completely dwarfs their overall population size of just 13 percent. It seems a safe assumption that those figures aren’t lost on Gingrich, who would also seem to be well aware that African Americans have in recent history overwhelmingly voted democratically.

President Donald Trump speaks as his wife First Lady Melania Trump looks on during A Salute To Our Armed Services Inaugural Ball at the National Building Museum in Washington, DC. [Image by Alex Wong/Getty Images]. “I would say by one week after the inaugural, it will be very interesting to look at how many things have changed,” he recently told a group of supporters convened for a Heritage Foundation event, where he also predicted the laws of “Trumpism,” will soon predict a balanced budget based on policy as much as active campaigning. Gingrich also recently penned an open letter where he advocated for the dismantling of the Congressional Budget Office that provides budget and economic data to members of Congress. “The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) is simply incompatible with the Trump era,” he wrote. “It is a left-wing, corrupt, bureaucratic defender of big government and liberalism.” He later added what the office stands for runs counter to and “is the opposite of [Trump’s] commitments” to Make America Great Again. Gingrich’s current stance is far different from the one he took during the era of President Bill Clinton, when as House Speaker he and fellow Republicans saluted the agency after its analysis found that the then president’s push for a health care plan would swell the deficit. More recently, CBO officials concluded that if the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, were to be gutted as Republicans have made it a signature vow of doing, the number of uninsured Americans would increase by 18 million in the first year and premiums could skyrocket by up to 25 percent over that same time. Gingrich recently characterized those findings as not only wrong but somehow clearly corrupt. Former U.S. Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich (R-GA) speaks during a discussion at the Heritage Foundation in Washington, DC. On ‘The Principles of Trumpism.’ [Image by Alex Wong/Getty Images]. “CBO literally brought in the architect of Obamacare to be the adviser on scoring the very Obamacare legislation that he helped write,” he ranted. “The score was a lie. It was so wrong it was totally indefensible. A year later the CBO produced a new score that was so much more expensive that it was clear Obamacare would have been defeated if it had been the original score.” Overall, the federal government’s work force is comprised of at least 4 million workers, some 300,000 of them located in D.C. along. [Featured Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]