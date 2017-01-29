Read The Court Order Halting Parts Of Trump's Anti-Muslim Ban

On Saturday, a federal judge temporarily halted parts of President Donald Trump’s executive order limiting entry of Muslims into the United States. The American Civil Liberties Union and refugee relief organizations had filed the action in the U.S. District Court in Brooklyn, New York, on Saturday morning after two Iraqi nationals were detained at John F. Kennedy International Airport. Read more here, and read the court’s decision below: Stay of Executive Order Banning Syrian Refugees and Other Travel 01-28-2017 on Scribd