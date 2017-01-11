Reince Priebus Denies U.S. Officials Briefed Trump On Controversial Russia Report

President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming chief of staff, Reince Priebus, is rejecting claims that an explosive but unverified report accusing Trump of salacious activity was discussed at a briefing with intelligence officials last week. Priebus called the report, which accuses Trump of being fully aware of and supporting Russian hacking into government servers during the election, “phony baloney” and “total garbage.” The outgoing head of the Republican National Committee said on the “Today” show Wednesday that he was present at last week’s briefing and the report never came up. “What I can tell you is that I was there and these crazy accusations … were never discussed,” he told hosts Matt Lauer and Meredith Vieira. Priebus said BuzzFeed’s controversial Tuesday publication of the unsubstantiated 35-page dossier, which also alleges Trump engaged in sexual acts with Russian prostitutes in a Moscow Ritz-Carlton, was the first time he had heard of the allegations. “This is not an intelligence document,” Priebus said, citing the “handwritten page numbers in the corners” of the report as “proof.” Priebus sidestepped questions from Lauer and Vieira on whether Trump or anyone in his campaign staff had conversations with Russia during the election. Instead, he chose to focus on the report’s claims that Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen held a secret meeting in Prague with Kremlin representatives in August. “I told [Cohen] to give me his passport,” Priebus said. “Here’s what I can tell you … I looked at the passport page by page, it was verified that this person wasn’t in Prague.” Trump tweeted Tuesday that the allegations were a “total political witch hunt.” He echoed the Kremlin’s repudiation of the reports on Wednesday, tweeting that he has “nothing to do” with Russia. Russia just said the unverified report paid for by political opponents is "A COMPLETE AND TOTAL FABRICATION, UTTER NONSENSE." Very unfair!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017 Russia has never tried to use leverage over me. I HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH RUSSIA – NO DEALS, NO LOANS, NO NOTHING!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017 CNN reported Tuesday that intelligence leadership briefed both Trump and President Barack Obama last week about the controversial memo, which was written by a former British spy hired to conduct opposition research on Trump. Leaders from the CIA, FBI, NSA and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence were able to confirm to Trump last Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin was behind the initiative to tip the election in his favor. The briefing expanded on an Oct. 7 joint report from intelligence officials that fingered Russia for hacking into Democratic National Committee servers during the election. FBI Director James Comey said Tuesday that Russia did not successfully collect information from Trump’s campaign and only gained “limited access” to the Republican National Committee. Trump brushed off Russia’s unprecedented meddling in the U.S. election on Twitter last week, choosing to blame the DNC for “allowing” the hacking to take place instead. The president-elect’s tweets suggest he isn’t bothered by Putin’s cyberattacks against the U.S. because he isn’t convinced they had an effect on the election results. Gross negligence by the Democratic National Committee allowed hacking to take place.The Republican National Committee had strong defense!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2017 Intelligence stated very strongly there was absolutely no evidence that hacking affected the election results. Voting machines not touched!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2017 Only reason the hacking of the poorly defended DNC is discussed is that the loss by the Dems was so big that they are totally embarrassed!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2017 Related… Here's How To Understand The Bombshell New Report On Trump And Russia

