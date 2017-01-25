Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Met With Syrian President Bashar Assad

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) revealed on Wednesday that she met with Syrian President Bashar Assad on a recent trip to the war-torn Middle Eastern nation. “Initially I hadn’t planned on meeting him,” Gabbard said on CNN’s “The Lead with Jake Tapper,” where she first confirmed the meeting. “When the opportunity arose to meet with him, I did so, because I felt it’s important that if we profess to truly care about the Syrian people, about their suffering, then we’ve got to be able to meet with anyone that we need to if there is a possibility that we could achieve peace. And that’s exactly what we talked about.” Gabbard, a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, appears to be the first sitting member of Congress to meet with Assad since the Syrian civil war broke out in 2011. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the news. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard met with Assad in Syria, she explains to @jaketapper https://t.co/5icnGfi3Tf https://t.co/gjVYuS4pas— The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) January 25, 2017 Under former President Barack Obama, the United States called for Assad’s removal, provided aid to anti-Assad militias and at one point considered bombing Assad’s government in response to its alleged use of chemical weapons on its own people. Gabbard told Tapper she decided to visit the country “really because of the suffering of the Syrian people that has been weighing heavily on my heart.” “I wanted to see if there was in some small way a way that I could express the love and the aloha and the care that the American people have for the people of Syria, and to see first-hand what was happening there, to see that situation there,” she said. Human rights groups accuse Assad of committing war crimes, including by deliberately massacring and torturing civilians, and depriving them of food and medical assistance. The war has resulted in the deaths of 500,000 Syrians and created 5 million Syrian refugees. Igor Bobic contributed reporting. This story is developing.

