Richest Ever Boxer Attends Richest Ever President's Inauguration

A little rain didn’t stop Floyd Mayweather Jr. from attending President Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday. After a November meeting with Trump and his son Donald Trump Jr., the undefeated five-division world boxing champion told TMZ that he planned to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the 45th president of the United States. “Y’all see me in D.C.,” Mayweather said. “I got my tux and everything ready.” Laura Barron-Lopez/The Huffington Post Floyd Mayweather (front right) told TMZ in November that he planned to attend Trump’s inauguration. Mayweather, who served jail time in 2012 after pleading guilty to domestic violence charges, showed up to the presidential affair in a gold and maroon winter pom hat and sunglasses. With earnings of roughly $700 million during his 19-year career, Mayweather is the wealthiest boxer of all time ― and a natural fit for an inauguration honoring the wealthiest president of all time. Laura Barron-Lopez/The Huffington Post Floyd Mayweather (right) seen bundled up at the presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C. “Barack Obama was a good president and hopefully Donald Trump will be a good president,” the former boxer told TMZ in November. “We don’t know what can happen in life. Only thing we can do is keep our fingers crossed, pray and hope for the best.” Mayweather declined to speak with The Huffington Post at the inauguration. Laura Barron-Lopez and Michael McAuliff contributed reporting. Related Coverage Floyd Mayweather Says Goodbye To Boxing In The Most Floyd Mayweather Way Obama Gives Final Remarks Before Departing D.C. Donald Trump Inauguration Gets That David Duke Seal Of Approval