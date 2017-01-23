Sean Spicer Argues White House, Journalists Can 'Disagree With The Facts'

White House press secretary Sean Spicer thinks his lies to reporters over the weekend are simply a different interpretation of the “facts.” “I believe that we have to be honest with the American people, but I think sometimes we can disagree with the facts,” Spicer told reporters Monday in the first press briefing under President Donald Trump. “Our intention is never to lie to you,” he added. On Saturday, Spicer called a press conference at the White House, where he proceeded to accuse the media of being dishonest about the size of the crowd at Trump’s inauguration and then refused to take questions. He doubled down on that assertion Monday, saying “it’s unquestionable” that Trump’s inauguration was the most-watched in history, despite evidence that it was not. This story is developing. Check back for updates.