Sen. Kamala Harris To Vote Against Jeff Sessions As Attorney General

Newly elected Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) on Saturday joined other Democrats against Donald Trump’s nominee for attorney general, Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.) Haris took to Twitter to denounce Sessions, who was once deemed too racist to be a federal judge, and said she would vote against his nomination to join Trump’s administration. I have deep concerns about Jeff Sessions ability to defend the rights of all Americans — I will be voting against his confirmation.— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 14, 2017 “I have deep concerns about Jeff Sessions ability to defend the rights of all Americans ― I will be voting against this confirmation,” Harris wrote. She continued: We need an Attorney General committed to equal rights for all, including women, people of color, and the LGBT community.— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 14, 2017 It is clear after his confirmation hearings that person is not Jeff Sessions, and that is why I oppose his confirmation as AG.— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 14, 2017 If you agree, please add your name to our petition calling on my Senate colleagues to oppose Sessions as well: https://t.co/k4sqd9a99F— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 14, 2017 Harris joins other Democrats in rejecting Sessions, including Sens. Al Franken (D-Minn.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.). Harris, in her first weeks on the job, is already making a name for herself in the Senate. She has started an online petition calling on other senators to oppose Sessions. Harris spent six years as California’s attorney general before being elected to the Senate ― the second black woman ever elected to the upper chamber. She has vigorously denounced Trump. Sessions, meanwhile, has been accused of calling a black attorney “boy,” calling civil rights groups “un-American” and even saying that his only issue with the Ku Klux Klan is drug use. Despite Democrats’ opposition, Sessions will likely win confirmation in the Republican-controlled Senate.

