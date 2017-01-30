Serial Airline Tweeter Sean Spicer Says Airport Detainees Shouldn't Complain

White House press secretary Sean Spicer complains about flying and airports a lot. But when it comes to other people’s travel problems ― especially those swept into the weekend chaos surrounding President Donald Trump’s executive order barring refugees and others from seven Muslim nations, Spicer was unsympathetic. At Monday’s press briefing, Spicer was questioned about Trump’s order, which sparked confusion and protests at U.S. airports. MSNBC’s Kristen Welker asked whether the ban potentially made the country less safe. Spicer responded by saying people should read Trump’s order. He said the 109 travelers who were “temporarily inconvenienced” over the weekend sacrificed “for the safety of us all.” When Welker pushed, mentioning a 5-year-old boy who was detained alone at Washington Dulles International Airport for five hours, Spicer was unmoved. “That’s the process,” he said. “To assume that someone, because of the age or gender, would not be a threat is misguided and wrong,” he added. Spicer said people wait in airport security lines all the time, so no one should complain about being detained at U.S. airports under Trump’s order. Maybe he should heed his own admonition. Spicer, it seems, has been quick to complain about his own air travel experiences ― delayed flights, airports, the Transportation Security Administration. for no reason @USAirways delayed the flight from DCA to PVD – if i am delayed they charge me $$ if they are delayed its no big deal #fail— Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) September 26, 2014 How 2 help? 1) shld not have canceled flight 2) have gate agents say multiple times just 30 more minutes #fail https://t.co/N07OIAx4Ta— Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) August 22, 2016 pilot on flight from CLE to DCA said delay was bc we r "going old school" w no GPS – concerned bc he looks like he is still in school— Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) April 8, 2016 when ur done "reporting" my guess is you end up as a TSA security at the airport — maybe that could b 2 much https://t.co/Yv9lOppzqX— Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) October 30, 2015 When @americanair canceled my flt from #jfk to #DCA (even tho no weather prob) I took @Delta who has great service bye bye @AmericanAir— Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) February 10, 2015 Arrived at DFW 2 fly home 2 b told by @usair they changed my flight – agent said I shld be thankful – might want 2 send to customer school— Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) April 25, 2013 Top notch @TSA in Denver just threw out my 3.8 oz deodorant – great to see such focus, sorry seat mates in row 25— Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) August 27, 2015 Perhaps he’ll have more patience from now on.